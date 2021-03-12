India vs England T20 Match Live Streaming: Where to Watch Cricket Match Online in Singapore, Canada, UK, US and Africa?

After crushing England in the four-match test series, India is set to begin the five-match T20 series from Friday, 12 March. The inaugural clash between the two good sides in the shortest format of the game will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

England will be looking forward to erase the memories from the test series. With the arrival of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, and the Curran brothers, Tom and Sam, the visitors stand a chance to beat India in its home.

Coming to the Indian team, Virat Kohli has plenty of options in the bowling and batting departments. It has to be seen the combination that he picks for this match.

It is an important tournament for India and England as both the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November 2021.

Whereas India will be aiming to continue its good test form in T20 series as well. In the last 15 matches, it has lost only two while England has lost four.

India's Possible 11: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Navdeep Saini.

England's Possible 11: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Eoin Morgan (capt), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Jofra Archer/Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid.

Where to watch the match live online?

Hotstar will be streaming the match live online in Singapore, Canada and the US.

In Singapore, the match begins at 9.30 pm local timing. Follow this link to watch the match live.

The cricket fans in the US and Canada catch the action live in the below-mentioned links:

Watch the 1st Test between India and England Live in the US and Canada at 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT.

Whereas the netizens can watch the match live in England at 4 am local time on Channel 4. The cricket lovers in Africa can enjoy the match updates on Super Sports.