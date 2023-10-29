India vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India and England will face off on October 29, Sunday, at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in an important phase of the ICC World Cup 2023. The two teams stand at opposite spectrums in their performance: India remains undefeated, while England has won only one of their last five matches in the tournament.

India will seek to maintain its winning streak, while England aims for its second victory in six games. However, reports suggest that India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the match due to a wrist injury sustained during a training session. Here's how to watch the India vs England ODI World Cup match.

Big Game for Title Contenders

The news has raised uncertainty regarding Rohit's participation in the crucial game. Rohit, together with Shubman Gill, has been crucial in setting the tone at the top of the order and has played a significant role in India's achievements throughout the tournament.

With Rohit's absence, there are discussions and speculations regarding who might assume the leadership of the team. Although it's not officially confirmed, there are talks of the injured Hardik Pandya making a comeback. In all probability, KL Rahul is expected to step in as the interim captain for the upcoming match in Lucknow.

What stands out is that India has achieved victories in all five of their matches while chasing.

On the other hand, despite their dominant presence in white-ball cricket with an aggressive style, the England team, known for their Baz-ball approach, has had a rough start in the World Cup.

England's assistant coach, Marcus Trescothick, hinted that the team might be contemplating the five Test matches scheduled in India between January and March of next year, to be held in cities such as Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Having secured only one win in five matches thus far, the defending champions England are undergoing a calamitous title defense. Reports from their camp in Lucknow suggest that they themselves believe they are out of contention.

After their loss to Sri Lanka, Captain Jos Buttler has already acknowledged that retaining the title is unlikely. On Saturday, Marcus Trescothick expressed their preference for playing on low and slow pitches in the remaining matches, which could serve as beneficial preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series starting on January 25.

Here's how to watch the India vs England ODI World Cup match.

When and Where

The India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Sunday, October 29 at the at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs England World Cup match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs New Zealand World Cup match. The India vs England World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs England World Cup match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs England World Cup match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs England World Cup match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Cup match.