India vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2nd T20I Match Online in the US, UK and India

India will look to maintain their momentum in T20Is when they face England in the second match of the ongoing five-game series in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. Since their T20 World Cup victory last year, India has committed to an aggressive style of cricket, which has paid off greatly.

The shift following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20s has been smooth. After beating Bangladesh at home and overcoming South Africa, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team was expected to face a tough challenge against England. However, the highly anticipated opening T20I of the series turned out to be a one-sided affair, with England struggling against India's spinners.

India Aim for Another Win

The visitors were dismissed for just 132 runs in their 20 overs, and India comfortably chased down the target in only 12.5 overs to claim victory on Thursday. England will aim for a stronger all-around performance, but their batters will face another challenge against spin in Chennai.

Vice-captain Harry Brook, speaking to the press on Friday, suggested that England's struggles against spin in Kolkata were due to visibility issues caused by smog. With clearer conditions expected in Chennai, the pitch, which traditionally supports spinners, will provide a true test of skill for England's batters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England's weakness against spin is no secret. During last year's T20 World Cup, they were dismissed for just 103 while chasing a target of 172, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav sharing six wickets between them.

When and Where

The India vs England 2nd T20 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, Jan. 25. The match begins at 7: PM IST/1:30 PM BST and 8:30 AM ET.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs England 2nd T20 match live on Willow TV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England 2nd T20 match live on TNT Sport.

Fans in India can watch the India vs England 2nd T20 match live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD) and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20 match on SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20 match on Discovery+

Fans can watch the India vs England 2nd T20 match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.