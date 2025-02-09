India vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2nd ODI Match Online in the US, UK and India

England will be fighting to stay alive in the ODI series as they take on India in the second match at Barabati Stadium. After suffering a four-wicket loss in the opening game, the visitors must stage a comeback to prevent another series loss on Indian soil. England began well in Nagpur, with openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt building a strong 75-run partnership.

However, the middle order struggled against India's relentless bowling attack. Although Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell scored half-centuries, England collapsed to 248 all out. Despite taking early wickets, they were unable to restrain India, as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel guided the hosts to victory.

India Aim to Seal Series

With the series at stake, England must devise a strategy to counter India's well-balanced squad. Bringing in Jamie Overton to replace the expensive Brydon Carse could bolster their bowling attack.

The pace duo of Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will need to deliver, while Adil Rashid's spin could play a key role on Cuttack's traditionally spin-friendly surface.

India, meanwhile, will aim to secure the series with another dominant display. The anticipated return of Virat Kohli adds even more strength to an already in-form batting lineup. With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's consistent performances, along with Axar Patel's all-round brilliance, India once again enters as the favorite.

Ravindra Jadeja, who dismantled England with three wickets in the first ODI, remains a major threat, while young pacer Harshit Rana will look to build on his promising debut.

When and Where

The India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, on Sunday, Feb. 9. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST/8 AM BST and 3 AM ET.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match live on Willow TV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match live on TNT Sport.

Fans in India can watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD) and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI match on SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI match on Discovery+

Fans can watch the India vs England 2nd ODI match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.