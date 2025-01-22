India vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch the 1st T20I Match Online in the US, UK and India

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India against Jos Buttler's England in the opening match of the five-game T20I series, beginning Wednesday at Eden Gardens. The white-ball rubber, comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, provides a perfect opportunity for both teams to test different combinations and assess players' form before next month's Champions Trophy.

The Indian Test team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, is still recovering from a disappointing Australia tour. As a result, a solid performance from the T20 team has become crucial, especially after the Board had to intervene and impose stricter guidelines on team discipline ahead of this series. The series will also be a test for coach Gautam Gambhir.

India Need to Prove Themselves

Yadav, known for his inventive batting style, has big responsibility on his shoulders, with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya offering strong all-round support. Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami returns to lead the bowling attack, joined by Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.

Young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Dhruv Jurel will bring fresh energy and versatility to the squad. On paper, India boasts a strong team, with a powerful batting order capable of hitting consistently throughout the 20 overs and bowlers who can perform under pressure. The biggest challenge will be executing their strategies against a formidable England side.

In contrast, England's T20 squad, led by Buttler, is known for its aggressive style of play. With explosive batters like Phil Salt, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone, they can overpower any bowling attack. The inclusion of players like Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse adds depth to their lineup. England's bowling attack, featuring Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Gus Atkinson, is known for taking key wickets at crucial moments.

The adaptability of their bowlers to changing conditions makes them a tough opponent, even on foreign soil. England's approach is likely to revolve around their attacking batting, complemented by disciplined bowling during the middle overs.

When and Where

The India vs England 1st T20 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The match begins at 7: PM IST/1:30 PM BST and 8:30 AM ET.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs England 1st T20 match live on Willow TV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England 1st T20 match live on TNT Sport.

Fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st T20 match live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD) and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st T20 match on SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st T20 match on Discovery+

Fans can watch the India vs England 1st T20 match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.