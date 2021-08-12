The second test between India and England will be played on Thursday, 22 August. The drama will now shift to the Lord's after the rain washed away the last day of the match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

India had a bigger chance of winning the match as it required 157 runs to take a 1-0 lead while the England team required nine wickets to emerge victorious in the series opener. The visitors had restricted the home team for 183 runs and took 95 runs lead in the opening innings. In the second innings, England scored 303 runs.

Joe Root's 59 and 109 runs saved the match for England. For India, KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (56) helped the team to take the good lead in the first innings.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, Jasprit Bumrah took nine wickets in the match and became the pick of the bowlers for India. Whereas Ollie Robinson and James Anderson bowled really well to take five and four wickets for England, respectively.

Team Changes

Shardul Thakur is out of the second match due to a hamstring injury and R Ashwin is likely to replace him considering his batting skills. However, if Virat Kohli decides to go with a seamer, then Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav might be part of the playing 11.

If Mayank Agarwal is fit, then he might open the innings and KL Rahul might be pushed down the order to give more depth to the batting line-up.

Coming to the English side, there might be a few changes in the squad compared to the first match. Stuart Broad and James Anderson are likely to be out of the match due to injuries. Rory Burns might make way for Haseeb Hameed.

Match Timings: 10.30 am in the UK, 3.00 pm (IST), 5.30 pm in Singapore and 5.30 am (ET).

England's Possible 11: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley/Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (capt.), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Craig Overton/Saqib Mahmood.

India's Possible 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujuara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Where to Watch The Match Live Online?

The match will be aired on SonyLiv in India and it will be live-streamed on its app. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, Switch TV in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.