India vs Canada Live Steaming: How to Watch India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 Match Online in US, UK, India and Canada

The Indian cricket team is hoping for clear skies and no weather disruptions as they take on Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday as they head to the Super 8s. Led by Rohit Sharma, India is on a winning streak, having won their last three matches.

Key players like Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah will be essential for India's success. Canada, under the leadership of Saad Bin Zafar, will aim to pull off an upset against the experienced Indian squad. Players like Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, and Kaleem Sana will be pivotal in Canada's bid to challenge the favorites.

Equally Important Match

The weather forecast predicts thick cloud cover, high humidity, and possible showers and thunderstorms, which could affect the game. Canada's success will hinge on how well they manage the pressure and execute their strategies against a strong Indian team.

Although they are the underdogs, Canada's enthusiasm and unpredictability in T20 cricket make this match an exciting encounter that cricket fans won't want to miss.

Canada's tournament journey has been a rollercoaster. They began with a loss to the USA but bounced back with a surprising win against Ireland. However, their chances of advancing have faded after a defeat to Pakistan, leaving them on the verge of elimination.

On the other hand, Sharma's team clinched an early Super 8 qualification by beating co-hosts USA by seven wickets in their last match. India tops the Group A points table with three wins from three matches and is expected to test their bench strength in the upcoming game against Canada.

When and Where

The India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The game will start at 8 PM IST, 3:30 PM BST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch/Live stream

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go.