India vs Belgium Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Online in the US, UK and India

The Indian men's hockey team secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024 after a 2-0 victory over Ireland in the Pool B match on Tuesday. The next challenge for captain Harmanpreet Singh's team will be facing Belgium in their second-to-last Pool B match of the Paris Games.

The Red Lions are at the top of Pool B, having won all three of their matches, while the Indian team holds second place with two wins and a draw. Australia is in third place with seven points from two victories and one defeat. The mighty Argentina has also advanced to the quarterfinals, securing four points from three matches.

Clash of the Titans

The Indian team began their campaign with a shaky start, narrowly defeating New Zealand 3-2 and then scoring a last-minute goal to secure a draw against former champions Argentina.

However, their performance against Ireland was markedly improved, especially in the first two quarters. They controlled possession effectively with quick, precise passes, scoring two crucial goals in the first quarter.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh once again shone, converting a penalty stroke and later scoring from a set piece in the second quarter to secure the win.

The midfield, guided by seasoned veteran and four-time Olympian Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh, played exceptionally well, creating numerous opportunities for the forwards.

In their match against Ireland on Tuesday, India chose to use short, precise passes to build their attacks rather than relying on aerial balls. Right-back Jarmanpreet Singh has been a standout player throughout the tournament, consistently contributing both defensively and by creating opportunities from the flanks.

Another key performer was Amit Rohidas, who delivered a solid defensive display.

However, it was India's goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, who truly shined. In his final Olympic appearance, he lived up to his reputation with several crucial saves in the last two quarters against Ireland, securing the victory for his team.

When and Where

The India Vs Belgium men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be played on Aug 1 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

The India Vs Belgium men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 begins at 10am (local time), 4am ET, 9pm BST and 1:30pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The India Vs Belgium men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The India Vs Belgium men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The India Vs Belgium men's hockey match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The India Vs Belgium men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.