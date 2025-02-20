India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How to Watch the Ind vs Ban ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in the US, UK and India

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in a Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With recent challenges in international cricket, India must put on a strong performance in the tournament, making their opening match against a formidable Bangladesh crucial.

Despite being among the favorites, the team faces pressing concerns. Can India's bowling attack cope with the absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah? Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rediscover their form? Can young talents like Shubman Gill handle the pressure of a high-stakes multi-nation event and perform consistently? Here's what to expect from India in this match.

India Clear Favorites

In this scenario, the Champions Trophy presents an ideal opportunity, as ODIs remain a familiar and reliable format for both seasoned stars and emerging players in the Indian squad. They will be eager to make a strong statement in this campaign.

It is thus crucial for India to rise to the occasion, both as a team and on an individual level.

One could argue that Kohli, Rohit, and even head coach Gautam Gambhir—despite being only six months into his role—are under immense pressure, as the repercussions of India's defeats against New Zealand and Australia still linger. Their time at the helm may be running out unless they deliver significant results.

However, there are some promising signs. Rohit recently scored a century against England, while Kohli notched up a fifty. Under Gambhir's leadership, India secured dominant series victories, winning 4-1 in T20Is and 3-0 in ODIs.

Gill was a standout performer, earning Player of the Series honors after smashing two fifties and a century in the three-match ODI series against England.

But the Champions Trophy presents a far greater challenge than a comfortable home series. In Group A, India will face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand—teams that are far more determined than the lackluster England side they recently played. With the format being so competitive, even a single loss could drastically alter the league stage dynamics.

