India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record as they take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Pune. The Indian team enters Pune with an unblemished record, having won against Australia, Afghanistan, and most recently, Pakistan. This fixture marks the venue's debut in the tournament.

On the flip side, Bangladesh has lost two consecutive matches against England and New Zealand after starting off the tournament with a big win against Afghanistan. It would be the fourth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and both will be aiming for a victory as the tournament reaches its halfway mark.

Can Bangladesh Stop India?

Defending champions England were surprisingly defeated by Afghanistan, and Australia has yet to display the form typically associated with them in previous World Cups. Pakistan's performance has also left much to be desired, and the South African team suffered a surprising setback against the Netherlands.

Among the pre-tournament favorites, only India and New Zealand have lived up to their billing. New Zealand has secured four consecutive wins, and now India is striving to achieve the same feat as they face Bangladesh in Pune.

While Bangladesh has had a favorable 3-1 ODI record against India in the past 12 months, with their most recent win in the Super Four encounter during the Asia Cup last month, defeating India on their home turf is a challenging task.

In their first three fixtures, the Indian team has displayed strong performances, securing convincing victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

These matches posed various challenges, such as a shaky start at 2 for 3 while chasing against Australia, Afghanistan setting a target of 273, and Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan building a solid foundation for Pakistan. However, in the end, India emerged as the clear winner in each of these contests.

India's remarkable bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, has claimed 28 out of a potential 30 wickets in the tournament thus far. In their three chases, India has lost only nine wickets, with never more than four wickets falling in a single game.

Rohit Sharma's extremely aggressive batting style has been the standout feature of their batting performances, and he can anticipate another favorable batting surface in Pune.

Bangladesh's sole victory against India in the ODI World Cup dates back to 16 years ago, which occurred in Trinidad in 2007. During that time, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were in the early stages of their careers. However, in their three subsequent encounters with India on the World Cup stage, Bangladesh has suffered clear and convincing defeats each time.

Here's How to watch the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

When and Where

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 clash it set to take place on Thursday, October 19 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match. The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fansin South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the Men's Cricket World Cup matches.