India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the World Cup 2023 Final Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India and Australia are set to clash in the final of the Cricket World Cup, set against the backdrop of the bustling atmosphere of the 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. At the culmination of 45 days and 47 matches, the final showdown features the seemingly unbeatable Indian team facing off against a resurgent Australia.

Anything short of a victory for the home team would be a surprise. Nevertheless, the Australian team has defied expectations, turning their campaign around after consecutive losses at the start and securing victories in their last eight consecutive matches. Here's how to watch the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final match.

Clash of the Titans

The upcoming final marks the eighth appearance for the Australians in the showpiece event, and their track record includes lifting the trophy five times. Pat Cummins' side has delivered an impressive response, rebounding strongly after losing their first two matches in the tournament.

Their journey to the final included a tense victory over South Africa, securing their place in the ultimate showdown.

If Australia emerges the winner on Sunday night, it would suggest a major setback for India. The hosts have been indomitable over the past six weeks, notably beating Australia in their initial group-stage encounter, and their momentum has not waned since then.

India maintained an unblemished record, winning all nine matches leading up to the knockout stages, and continued their success with a semi-final victory over New Zealand. All indications point towards India clinching the tournament on home soil, reminiscent of their win in 2011.

Focus on Big Guns

Virat Kohli has amassed 711 runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a World Cup, and there's there is still a game to go. He has also now notched up 50 One Day International (ODI) centuries, underlining his remarkable batting prowess.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, despite playing only six matches.

Both teams have fully fit squads at their disposal, and it is unlikely that either side will make any changes from the lineups that secured victory in their respective semi-finals.

When and Where

The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final. The India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match.