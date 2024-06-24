India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Online in US, UK, India and Canada

India and Australia are gearing up for a high-intensity Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup. Scheduled for Monday, June 24, the match will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium (formerly known as Beausejour Stadium) in St. Lucia. It's rare for a match against Australia to be a dead rubber for India, but that is the case this time.

However, the Men in Blue will be desperately seeking revenge for their loss on November 19. While nothing can fully erase the pain of that defeat, eliminating Australia from an ICC event, especially in a World Cup, could provide a comparable response, if not an equal one.

Clash of the Titans

Australia's campaign was put at risk after a 21-run loss to Afghanistan. To avoid any complications, they must beat India by a significant margin, especially if Rashid Khan and his team dominate Bangladesh in their final Group 1 match.

Australia is expected to bring back their star pacer Mitchell Starc and will give everything they have against India, as their qualification is on the line. A loss or a washout could potentially end their campaign, leaving them reliant on the outcome of the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match.

India has consistently delivered strong performances throughout the tournament, making them one of the two unbeaten teams. They have already positioned themselves well for the semi-finals, and a win over Australia would firmly secure their spot.

When and Where

The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia, on Monday, June 24, 2024. The game will start at 8 PM IST, 3:30 PM BST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch/Live stream

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go.