India Vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Online in the US, UK and India

After a hard-fought battle, India suffered their first defeat at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing to defending champions Belgium in a Pool B match of the men's hockey tournament. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has now fallen to third place in their group, with Australia and Belgium ahead of them.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming game against Australia, where a victory could secure India's second place in the group before the quarter-finals. India know that it will be difficult to stop the Australians but they need to give in their best to solidify their chances for a medal win. However, India has already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Big Match for India

India and Belgium secured their spots in the knockout stages following Argentina's victory over New Zealand and Belgium's dominant performance against Australia in Pool B at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

India's men's hockey team made significant progress toward earning a medal by achieving a decisive 2-0 victory over Ireland.

India's quarter-final place was confirmed after Argentina's 2-0 win over New Zealand later on Tuesday. This win temporarily moved India to the top of Pool B.

However, Belgium soon overtook India by scoring six goals against Australia, finishing with a 6-2 victory. With this commanding win, Belgium also qualified for the quarter-finals.

Australia has only lost one match so far, to the Belgians. A victory for either team in their upcoming match could secure them second place in the group before the quarterfinals.

When and Where

The India Vs Australia men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be played on Friday, Aug 2 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

The India Vs Australia men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 begins at 1:15 pm (local time), 7:15am ET, 12:15pm BST and 4:45pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The India Vs Australia men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The India Vs Australia men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The India Vs Australia men's hockey match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The India Vs Australia men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.