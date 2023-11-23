India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs Australia 1st T20 International Online

After the ODI World Cup, Team India is preparing for their upcoming task—a five-match T20I series against Australia. This series holds significant importance for evaluating emerging talents, particularly in light of the upcoming T20 World Cup next year, and with several senior players taking a rest.

With the focus shifting swiftly from one global tournament to the next, the team management aims to assess the promising players who have demonstrated their abilities in the IPL and risen through the ranks. The first India vs Australia T20 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday, November 23. Here's how to watch the all-important match online.

Different Format, Same Rivals

Both finalists have opted to rest several key players for the upcoming series, set to commence on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26 and Guwahati on November 28. The final two encounters are scheduled for Bengaluru on December 1 and Raipur on December 3.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in this series, leading a squad that comprises only three members from the team that competed in the World Cup final.

Yadav, a middle-order batter, is one of the three players selected from the one-day team for the T20 squad and will be captaining the Indian side for the first time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as the vice-captain for the last two T20s. These matches are scheduled to take place in Raipur on December 1 and in Bengaluru on December 5.

Australia's experienced opener, David Warner, has also opted to withdraw from the series following his notable performances in the successful World Cup campaign. Warner emerged as Australia's top scorer in the World Cup, amassing 535 runs at an average of 48.63.

With Warner's withdrawal, only seven members of Australia's World Cup-winning squad will stay in India for the upcoming series. Notable among them are Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Steve Smith.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie will be stepping in to replace David Warner in the squad. Warner, who is preparing for his farewell to Test cricket, will be succeeded by Hardie in the upcoming series.

In the 25 T20 international matches between India and Australia, India has emerged winner in 15 encounters, while Australia has secured 10 wins.

Here's how to watch the first T20I between India and Australia.

When and Where

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Thursday at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs Australia 1st T20I will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.