India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal in the US, UK and India

As the Champions Trophy reaches its crucial knockout stage, India will face Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. Amid speculation that India holds an edge due to playing all their matches in Dubai while other teams had to travel, captain Rohit Sharma dismissed the notion, saying that the pitches have posed challenges for his team as well.

Australia has traditionally been a tough opponent for India in ICC knockout games, with the Men in Blue struggling to defeat them in such matchups since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals. Both teams have put up a stellar performance in the tournament but won't be easy for India this time.

Clash of the Titans

While India got the better of Australia in the Group Stage and Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, they have frequently stumbled in high-stakes matches. India and Australia have faced off in 151 ODI matches to date.

India has won in 57 of those encounters, while Australia has won 84. Ten matches ended without a result. India is currently on a winning streak, having secured victories in their last five games, whereas Australia has managed just one win in their last five outings.

The last time these two teams met in an ODI was the 2023 World Cup final—a match that remains fresh in memory.

In the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, India and Australia have played four ODIs. Australia has won two, India one, and one match was abandoned due to rain. Their most recent completed match in the tournament took place in 2006, where Australia secured a six-wicket win.

When and Where

The India vs Australia ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Tuesday, March 4. The match begins at 2:30 PM IST/9 AM BST and 4 AM ET.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal live on FuboTV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD) and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal on Willow TV App.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal on Sky Sports App.

Fans can watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semifinal live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.