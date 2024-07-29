India vs Argentina Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Online in the US, UK and India

After India's hard-fought victory against New Zealand in their Group B match, Harmanpreet Singh's team aims to secure a second consecutive win when they take on the 2016 Rio champions, Argentina, on Monday, July 29, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Having earned a bronze medal in the previous Tokyo edition, the Indian team hopes to improve on that and win a different color medal this time. Against the Black Sticks, the Men in Blue fell behind in the first quarter but made a remarkable comeback to lead 2-1 by the end of the third quarter. Here's everything you need to know about the big match.

Big-Ticket Match

Goals by Mandeep Singh (24′), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34′), and Harmanpreet Singh (59′) secured a strong start for India in Pool B, which includes reigning Olympic champions Belgium, as well as Australia, Ireland, and Argentina.

India was on the defensive midway through the quarter when they conceded a goal in the 8th minute from Sam Lane's penalty corner. After a good injection, Lane aimed low to Sreejesh's right, and his successful shot gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead.

However, India managed to recover in the second quarter with a spectacular goal by Mandeep Singh.

When New Zealand leveled the score in the final quarter, the eight-time Olympic gold medalists scored at the end to secure all the points.

Meanwhile, Argentina is entering this game following a 0-1 loss to the strong Australian team in their opening match. After facing Argentina, India will compete against Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in their remaining Pool B matches.

When and Where

The India Vs Argentina men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be played on July 29 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

The India Vs Argentina men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 begins at 1:00 pm (local time), 7:00 am ET, 12:00 pm BST and 4:30pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The India Vs Argentina men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The India Vs Argentina men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The India Vs Argentina men's hockey match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The India Vs Argentina men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.