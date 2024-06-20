India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Online in US, UK, India and Canada

India is gearing up to face Afghanistan in their first Super Eight match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 20. The Men in Blue are full of confidence, having won all their previous matches in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan started their campaign strongly but suffered a setback with a 104-run defeat against West Indies. Rashid Khan and his team need to regroup quickly. India is likely to field the same playing XI from the group stage, with Virat Kohli expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma. Virat, in particular, has something to prove in the tournament as he has faced challenges in his new role as a star batter.

Real Challenge Begins

Kohli is expected to find his form after a recent dry spell, while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be eagerly waiting for his opportunity. The main talking point ahead of the game is India's team composition.

Will India stick with the same lineup that performed well in the group stage, or will they opt to include Kuldeep, their top spinner over the past year, potentially at the expense of a specialist fast bowler?

At the beginning of the tournament, Rohit Sharma had expressed a desire to include all four all-rounders — Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja — in the starting eleven.

When and Where

The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The game will start at 8 PM IST, 3:30 PM BST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch/Live stream

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go.