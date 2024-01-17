India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International Online

India took an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series in the second game and is poised to make a clean sweep against Afghanistan in the final match scheduled at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January, 17. The third match will also be the last opportunity to experiment with the playing XI ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The focus will be on the likes of young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, who have delivered commendable performances in the first two matches of the series. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will try to salvage some pride in the final encounter of the series.

Finals Test Before World Cup

India's back-to-back six-wicket victories were characterized by an ultra-aggressive approach right from the start. In the pursuit of targets, they successfully chased down 159 in 17.3 overs and 173 in 15.4 overs in the first two matches of the series.

The recent matches witnessed a noticeable departure from India's previous strategy of building momentum gradually for a final flourish in T20s. This shift was particularly evident in the positive approaches of players like Shivam Dube and Virat Kohli.

The Bengaluru match could see some changes in the playing XI, affording the Indian management the chance to give opportunities to players who have been on the sidelines. This experimentation may serve as a valuable assessment ahead of upcoming contests.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will aim to restore a sense of pride in the final encounter, seeking a positive outcome to conclude the series on a more favorable note.

Head-to-Head

Before this T20I match, India and Afghanistan have clashed on three occasions in T20 World Cups, once in the Asia Cup, and twice in previous bilateral series. Remarkably, India has emerged victorious in all five of these encounters.

Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for favoring batsmen, characterized by its flat nature, making it an ideal batting paradise. The shorter boundaries further accentuate its batting-friendly conditions. Consequently, the prevailing strategy suggests that the team winning the toss should opt to bat first on this ground.

Here's how to watch the India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I match.

When and Where

The India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 17, Wednesday, at 7:00 PM IST.

How to Livestream

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Sports 18 Network in India.

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.