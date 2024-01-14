India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 International Online

India secured a solid win against Afghanistan in the first T20 match, and they aim to sustain this success in the upcoming game to register an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 14, Sunday.

India recorded a 6-wicket win in the first match, propelled by stellar performances from Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the first match, will be back for the second match and a lot of fireworks are expected. Here's how to watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 match online in India.

India Aim for Victory

In the first match held in Mohali, India chose to bowl first. With outstanding performances by Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar in the bowling department, India limited Afghanistan to 158 runs in the initial innings.

All-rounder Shivam Dube emerged as the hero in the chase against Afghanistan, which is currently without their key off-spinner Rashid Khan. With the early departure of the Indian top order, Dube demonstrated his adeptness in power-hitting, collaborating with Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh.

His impressive 60-run innings played a pivotal role as the hosts comfortably achieved the target with more than two overs to spare.

Khan will remain on the sidelines on Sunday but India will receive a boost with the return of Kohli to the T20I squad, marking his comeback since the T20I World Cup. Kohli aims for a more successful return than his captain, Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I due to a misunderstanding with Shubman Gill.

Attention will also be on Gill in this match, provided he plays. With Yashasvi Jaiswal absent in the first match due to a groin injury, the inclusion of the young player in the starting XI remains uncertain.

Pitch Report

The Holkar Cricket Stadium's pitch is known for favoring batsmen and is often deemed a paradise for them. The shorter boundaries and flat pitches contribute to higher scoring opportunities. Therefore, winning the toss and opting to bat first is generally considered advantageous on this ground.

Here's how to watch the India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match.

When and Where

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 14, Sunday, at 7:00 PM IST.

How to Livestream

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Sports 18 Network in India.

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.