India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India has started their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on a high after registering a win against the mighty Australians. They will now face minnows Afghanistan in their second match. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, are aiming to maintain their winning streak against Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, India will be without Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the match due to illness. His absence will be felt as the team strives for another victory in this crucial encounter. India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. Here's how to watch the match.

India Aim for Victory

After a slow and spinning track at Chepauk, the upcoming match at Feroz Shah Kotla is expected to offer a flat and high-scoring surface. In the last match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at this venue, more than 700 runs were scored, indicating the pitch's nature.

With Shubman Gill unavailable due to dengue, Ishan Kishan will have another chance to open alongside Rohit Sharma. Gill, who was hospitalized in Chennai, has unfortunately been ruled out of the game.

Sharma said that his primary concern is Gill's recovery and well-being.

PTI reported a possibility of selectors considering a replacement for Gill. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who performed well as an opener during the Australia series and even scored a half-century in Mohali, is seen as the first choice to fill the position.

After a heavy loss against Bangladesh, Afghanistan is eager to reverse their fortunes in Delhi.

With a significant Afghan community residing in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, strong support is expected for Hashmatullah Shahidi and his team.

Afghanistan's strength lies in their bowling, particularly spinners, and for them to make an impact in this World Cup, their batters must also rise to the occasion. The match against India provides them with a platform to showcase their talent and bounce back in the tournament.

Here's how to watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

When and Where

The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday, October 11. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

India: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match . Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

Australia: In Australia, the India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the Men's Cricket World Cup matches.