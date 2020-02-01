The Indian government announced on Saturday that it would spend nearly $40 billion for the farm sector and billions more for the federal water scheme with the aim of getting wider economic growth back up after facing its lowest in a decade

The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the 2020/21 budget for the financial year beginning from April 1, in the parliament, stated that the fiscal deficit for the ongoing year will broaden to 3.8 percent of the gross domestic product more than 3.3 percent which was targetted for the current year.

Fiscal deficit for the coming financial year set at 3.5 %

For fiscal 2020/21 Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit at 3.5 percent as it boosts state funding to shore up a sagging economy that has put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is already facing a public backlash over a new citizenship law seen as socially divisive.' To help generate revenue, she also announced the government will reduce stakes in the country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation as part of its divestment program.

India is grappling with its worst economic slowdown in a decade. The government estimates economic growth this year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 percent, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Sitharaman said 2.83 trillion Indian rupees ($39.82 billion) will be allocated for agriculture and allied activities including helping farmers set up solar power generation units as well as establish national cold storage to transport perishables.

Water stress-related issues a major concern: Sitharaman

"Farm markets need to be liberalized, farming needs to be made more competitive," she said. She also said the government will spend $50.65 billion on a federal water scheme to address the challenges facing one of the world's most water-stressed nations. Agriculture accounts for 15 percent of India's gross domestic and a source of livelihood for more than half of the country's 1.3 billion population.

Sitharaman said "water stress-related issues are now a serious concern across the country," and that the government is proposing comprehensive measures for 100 such water-stressed districts. In its annual economic report, released on Friday, the government predicted that growth would rebound to 6.0% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1, but warned that it may have to exceed its deficit target to revive growth.

"People have reposed faith in our economic policy," said Sitharaman to the thumping of desks in parliament. "This is a budget to boost their income and enhance their purchasing power." Sitharaman also set aside 690 billion rupees for the health sector, up marginally from last year's allocation as the government seeks to implement an ambitious scheme to provide health insurance for millions of people.