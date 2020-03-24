The news of Indian Prime Minister declaring emergency is making rounds. With more than one lakh views the article is being shared widely on social media. But this is fake news as Indian government has not made any such claims so far.

The news article was published by a web portal called "INVENTIVA" published late on March 23. The headline reads: "Narendra Modi Likely To Declare A Emergency In India Under Article 360." It means that India is likely to be under financial emergency.

Narendra Modi to address nation

The article started making rounds in social media after Indian PM Modi made an announcement on social media (Twitter handle) that he will address the nation at 8 pm on accords of coronavirus. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," said the tweet.

Modi's announcements at 8 pm (Indian Standard Time) have always made Indian citizens concerned as major decisions like demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes; bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and declaring them as union territories that had an effect on people were also announced at 8 pm by the prime minister.

Latest in the list is his March 19 announcement at 8 pm to observe lockdown from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. He asked people not to come out of their houses in the specified timings. He had even said that people should clap exactly at 5 pm, appreciating the service of doctors and those is health sectors fighting against coronavirus.

But this was misread as people started coming out of the house with plates and conches and started beating them, blowing them loudly along with claps, saying this was a way to kill coronavirus. People even attributed this "unique" finding to Modi and said loud noise will kill coronavirus and make India virus-free.

PM not going to announce emergency: Report

Thus, this time too the article on emergency is being shared widely before the announcement at 8 pm IST. But Times of India claimed that it spoke to top government sources who denied likelihood of any such announcement by Modi.

In fact, on March 16, Modi had proposed emergency Covid-19 fund for SAARC nations. He had said that "I propose we create a Covid-19 emergency fund." He had also stated that this emergency fund will be a voluntary contribution from Saarc nations to deal with coronavirus. India had promised an offer of $10 million for the emergency fund.

"Our foreign secretaries, through our embassies, can coordinate quickly to finalize the concept of this fund and its operations," he had said. Just like how clapping to appreciate efforts of those working in health sectors was misread, there are chances that proposing emergency fund was misquoted as financial emergency for India.