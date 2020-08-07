An Air India flight traveling from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala skidded off the runway and broke into two pieces on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday, as per the latest reports. At least 11 people are dead, according to the local media reports.

There were 184 passengers on board and it landed at the airport at 7.41 pm. According to reports, the flight X1344 appeared to have overshot the runway. As per the Kerala police officials, at least 35 people have been reported to have suffered injuries and shifted to various hospitals. It has been raining heavily at the time of the incident.

"The Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 174 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode (Kerala) today. There were six crew members on board, including two pilots," Air India Express said in a statement as reported by News18.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mentioned in a statement that the flight landed in heavy rain and after it landed at Runway 10, it continued running until the end of it and fell down the valley while breaking into two. Around 24 ambulances have reached the spot.

Karipur airport has a tabletop runway, thus it requires the pilots to reduce the speed while landing. A passenger named Jaya told 24 News Malayalam that the plane was at high speed during the time of landing. She also mentioned that she heard a loud sound during the time of landing.

According to ANI, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has discussed the matter with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone. The CM informed that a team of officials has arrived at the airport to participate in the rescue process. As per the latest updates, at least three people are feared dead.

