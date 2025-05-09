India-Pakistan conflict: J&K LG Manoj Sinha praises troops battling cross-border threats

As cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan reach critical levels, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited soldiers deployed along the LoC in Baramulla and Uri. The visit comes amidst continuous shelling, intercepted drones, and intelligence reports of planned terror infiltrations.

Sinha engaged directly with the troops, boosting morale with a powerful symbolic gesture — the popular battle cry from Indian military culture: "How is the josh?" The soldiers responded in unison, "High, Saheb!"

"I had the proud privilege to meet the Bravest of the Brave," Sinha said. "They are ready to crush any threat to India's sovereignty. Their dedication is unmatched, and their commitment, unwavering."

Addressing the larger public, he noted: "The entire country is drawing inspiration from their courage. I assure every citizen — you are in safe hands."

He emphasized the need for lasting peace to ensure development and stability in Jammu & Kashmir, stressing that any attack on Indian citizens will be met with decisive retaliation.

What's happening between India and Pakistan?

The unprecedented face-off at the Line of Control (LoC) and the border areas, after India destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, saw a barrage of missiles, drones and other munitions being fired from across the border on Thursday night, but India intercepted and shot all of them in the air.

Days ago, the Indian armed forces carried out targeted and precision strikes on key terror hubs across the border, hitting and destroying them with clinical efficiency.

The escalation followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor — a series of focused and precise strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) — in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.