Wherever you are, digital media is playing a crucial role in the industry and global culture. With outsourcing on the rise, you can work for a prestigious international company from just about anywhere. Sebastian Duarte Griego, an entrepreneur, has skillfully used his knowledge of media and the web to develop a pattern of marketing that has helped thousands of people.

Sebastian kickstarted his journey way back in 2017 with an Instagram promotion. He posted regularly and maintained a routine, something that is essential to become successful in the world of digital marketing. Within no time, Sebastian garnered over forty thousand followers in his account, who were all impressed by Sebastian's unique techniques and creative concepts.

He says, "Working in the digital marketing industry is a great experience. For the last couple of years, I have tried almost everything. From social media boosting to e-commerce, there is a lot of scope in the digital world. After working with so many great clients, I want to explore more of the untapped market and lend my expertise in taking the companies a notch higher with digital transformations".

From just a single self-made Instagram page to an owner to a successfully running e-commerce site, Sebastian has paved his way to success with flying colors.