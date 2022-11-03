Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Former Pak PM Shot at During Rally, Suffers Bullet Injuries

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in a daring assassination attempt on Thursday. The opposition PTI leader was shot at while he was leading the 'Long March' rally. According to reports, the assailant wielding an AK-47 rifle opened fire at the modified container truck Imran Khan was travelling in.

At least one person died in the shooting, amid speculations that the victim is a PTI party leader.

The incident took place near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported. Leaders of Khan's party said the former prime minister was shot in the leg "three to four" times.

Television footage showed the injured former prime minister being moved from the container truck to an armored vehicle. Reports said Khan was moved to Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

A few senior leaders of PTI were also injured in the attack. While the condition of at least one of them is critical, the former prime minister's condition is stable and he was receiving treatment in a hospital.

One of the leaders seriously injured was PTI Senator Faisal Javed, who appeared with on TV with blood stained shirt and bandages.

According to local police, at least 15 people were injured in the firing.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi condemned the attack on Khan.