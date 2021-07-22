The Importance of Training and Development in the Workplace

Although there are many categories of training such as management training and or sales training, employees with Project Management skills are an important asset to any organization.

But what does training and development, mean to your organization?

Training presents a prime opportunity to expand the knowledge base of all employees, but many employers in the current climate find development opportunities expensive. Employees attending training sessions also miss out on work time which may delay the completion of projects. However despite these potential drawbacks, training and development provides both the individual and organizations as a whole with benefits that make the cost and time a worthwhile investment. The return on investment from training and development of employees is really a no brainer.

In order to find the training model that is a right fit for your company, it is essential for companies to widen their scope and proceed with their research from a global scope.

My goal is to provide companies with corporate training that has a few major elements, Self awareness and understanding of "self-cultivation". Another one is focusing on relieving friction within the team by engaging towards characteristic and harmony within the company.

Shares Hideyuki Kubota a founder and director of twill weave co. a people driven company that focuses on assisting the change for people organizations by applying creative management. After working at one of the largest company within the pet related industry Hideyuki launched his own company in 2018. Having driven by how nurturing pet can improve people and psychology, by applying the related methodology ,the company is now proving companies with initiatives that assist cultivating of each individuals within the company as to strengthen organizations as a whole.

"I feel that most of the corporate trainings are still education-based, and I feel the sense of crisis that most companies tends to focus on providing knowledge and skillset in a traditional manner. There I think that it is important for companies to start approaching trainings from more of an individual growth aspect. That focuses more on individuals and cultivates bring out their uniqueness.

In recent year while more and more corporate trainings are shifting towards engaging on employees unique traits rather than forcing the change, it is a fact that many companies still struggles with the adoption of the new and effective ways.

In an article published on by Sara Michelazzo and Sylvia Le Hong ( thoughtworks.com ) shares "While the most common definition of cultivation refers to the action of cultivating land, we use this terminology to refer to a culture of collective learning that focuses on growing and enabling each other. A culture of cultivation is one where people act with the belief that "we succeed by growing people who fulfill our vision", (William Schneider who developed the "Core Culture model" in 1994.)

Having a strong and successful training strategy helps to develop your employer brand and make your company a prime consideration for graduates and mid-career changes.

The importance of training your employees cannot be overemphasized.