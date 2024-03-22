The Impact of Social Media on Modern Masculinity: A Conversation with Skylar Lewis

Skylar Lewis, the innovative mind behind "Rise-up Kings," recently shared his insights on how social media has influenced modern masculinity. His perspectives shed light on the complexities of male identity in the digital age and the challenges men face in navigating this evolving landscape.

Lewis began by acknowledging the significant role social media plays in shaping public perceptions and discourse around masculinity. He pointed out that the platforms amplify various voices, including those that might propagate unhealthy or unrealistic standards of what it means to be a man. This amplification, according to Lewis, can distort the true essence of masculinity, leading to confusion and misinterpretation among men, especially the younger generation.

He expressed concern about how social media can sometimes highlight and glorify negative aspects of masculinity, such as aggression, dominance, and emotional suppression. Lewis argued that these portrayals often overshadow the more positive and nuanced aspects of being a man, such as empathy, vulnerability, and responsible leadership.

Lewis also touched on the contrast between social media's portrayal of masculinity and his faith-based approach to manhood. He believes that true masculinity involves protecting and caring for others, not just in a physical sense but emotionally as well. This approach challenges the often one-dimensional portrayal of men on social media platforms.

Discussing the impact of figures like Andrew Tate, who is known for his controversial views on masculinity, Lewis pointed out the need for more balanced and constructive representations of men in the digital space. He emphasized the importance of showcasing men who embody qualities like empathy, integrity, and compassion, which he considers integral to authentic masculinity.

Moreover, Lewis shared his journey of personal growth and how it has shaped his views on leadership and masculinity. His experiences have taught him the importance of leading with empathy and understanding, a perspective he now shares with other men through his work at "Rise-up Kings."

In summary, Skylar Lewis's conversation about the impact of social media on modern masculinity highlights the challenges and opportunities in defining manhood in the digital era. His call for a more balanced and empathetic representation of men challenges the prevailing narratives and offers a more inclusive and holistic view of masculinity. Lewis's insights are particularly relevant in an age where social media significantly influences public opinion and personal identity.