Close
Climate Changes: 10 Facts You Need To Know

The Managing Director of International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva urged the policymakers on Wednesday for using their response to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic for tackling climate change.

"Looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while help address the climate crisis," she mentioned at an International Labour Organization conference.

COVID-19 and Climate Change

IMF
IMF wants to review international monetary system Reuters

"We are especially concerned that the crisis will jeopardise the important development gains of the last years," she added. The IMF last month forecast a deeper global recession than initially anticipated. It now anticipates a global GDP contraction of 4.9% this year and a total output loss of $12 trillion through the end of 2021.

(With agency inputs)