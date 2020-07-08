The Managing Director of International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva urged the policymakers on Wednesday for using their response to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic for tackling climate change.

"Looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while help address the climate crisis," she mentioned at an International Labour Organization conference.

COVID-19 and Climate Change

"We are especially concerned that the crisis will jeopardise the important development gains of the last years," she added. The IMF last month forecast a deeper global recession than initially anticipated. It now anticipates a global GDP contraction of 4.9% this year and a total output loss of $12 trillion through the end of 2021.

