'I'm going Break up with you': Meghan gave Prince Harry Brutal Ultimatum; Complained She Was Not Being Paid For Engagement

Meghan Markle had given Prince Harry a brutal ultimatum that she would break up with him if the latter didn't announce that both were dating, according to a new book. She had also complained that she was not being paid to attend royal engagement alongside Prince Harry.

She moaned about not being rewarded for meeting Australian fans during the 2018 engagement, according to the book In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is written by Valentine Low, The Times royal correspondent.

'I'm Going to Break Up With You'

Harry was facing "hordes of journalists" keen to dig into his new girlfriend's life, Harry "became determined to protect" her, according to an extract of the book published by Times.

"If you don't put out a statement confirming I'm your girlfriend, I'm going to break up with you". Harry was in a panic," said a source, according to the book. "He was freaking out, saying, she's going to dump me," said another source.

Harry Called Kensington Palace Communications Secretary To Put Out Statement

Low states Harry turned to the Kensington Palace communications secretary, Jason Knauf, for help to make it known the pair were an item, according to News.com.au.

"Harry phoned Knauf, demanding that he put out a statement confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend and condemning the racist and sexist undertones of some of the media coverage," says Low in his writing, according to the report.

Meghan wanted Harry to give a public validation of their relationship and she was convinced that the palace was not interested to protect her from media intrusion.

It came after a new book by royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Prince Andrew lobbied Queen Elizabeth II to Charles becoming King. The Duke of York wanted his nephew to have the crown before he was 18 so he could take the position of Regent, according to the book.

"Andrew lobbied very hard with the hope that Charles would not become king when his mother died, and that William would wear the crown," wrote Levin citing a senior insider in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

