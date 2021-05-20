Ilhoon Facing 4-Year Prison in Marijuna Case: Sexual Offenders Get Lesser Punishment than Smoking Weed, Netizens Slam

Netizens across the globe have slammed the Korean judiciary after the prosecution requested for four-year hail term apart from imposing a fine for former BTOB member Ilhoon for consuming marijuana. The judgment, in this case, will be announced on 10 June.

The angry netizens took Twitter to register their unhappiness against the prosecution for requested for stricter punishment for smoking marijuana. Although they are not defending the rapper for breaking the law, people feel the punishment will be too harsh considering the lesser punishment given to the sexual offenders in South Korea.

Hence, they have come down heavily on the laws which are not giving importance to women's safety, while giving stricter punishment for drug-related crimes. For an instance, sexual offenders get a surprising level of lenience if there is a drunkness factor involved and lighter punishment will be given in such cases.

Prosecution's Request

On Thursday, 20 May, the prosecutors requested four years in prison along with 133 million won (approximately $117,400) in fines for the former BTOB member, in this case, reports Soompi.

The singer has already admitted to charges and apologised for his behaviour. "The defendant is bitterly regretting it. He suffered a great deal of stress while promoting in the entertainment industry as a songwriter and trainee from a young age, and he tried to relieve the stress in the wrong way," the singer's lawyer is quoted as saying.

The singer is said to have involved in the illegal purchase of the substance multiple times between 2016 and 2019. He was indicted for violating Narcotics Control Act in December 2020 after police confirmed about the same through testimonies from his accomplices.

Netizens' Reaction:

arevm_: let's have a discussion about how a man in SK was just sentenced to prison for only 9 years for murder and was originally only going to get 5, and they want to put someone away for almost the same amount of time for weed. the punishment does NOT fit the crime KatieBear⁷ (On break) ⁵: It's just weedLoudly crying face He wasn't hurting anyone. Like... koi_er: Jung Joonyoung and Jonghoon only gets 5 years and 2.5 years for r**ing and taping women but they're trying to give Ilhoon 4 years prison time?? Shit is wrong with the system over there. Makes my blood boil. Arlin ♥ '7: Marijuana ain't that serious smfh LivSunflower: Say that again? 4 years?? Ain't that a bit too excessive? I know they take drug use pretty seriously in Korea, but even r*pists and sexual abusers nearly get less than that. I don't think he should go to prison at all. Sweetiekan coral: I understand that every country is different with their own sets of rules and laws however you cannot deny that their view of crime and law is extremely skewed if they are willing to give about the same amount of time for this as they would Sexual assault and in some cases murder miss 4.0 gpa:jung joon young only got 5 years and the stuff he did literally makes my skin crawl. I hate that the prison sentence for him smoking some weed is as long as that. the justice system is messed up af Megan Rabbit face: Marijuana use shouldn't require a 4 YEARS JAIL but should be a proper fine and rehab therapy. Jail is for murderers, rapists who have been given such meagre sentences despite the extent of the crime. POOR ILHOON i know he made a mistake but he doesn't deserve this, too much Loudly crying face R.F.C Smiling face with smiling eyes: Ok I get it, it's their country and they have their own rules, but seriously? There're cases that a rap**t got 2 f*king years, are they ok? Like how weed can be worst than ra*e ? How is that possible, they're taking this to a different level they should modify those laws Moonbaby Milky Way:4 years for buying 800 grams of marij....... While s*x offenders get lighter sentences for the traumatic crimes they commit.

SK laws are really skewed.....