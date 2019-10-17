The Minnesota freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar endorsed Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders as the perfect candidate to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

In a series of tweets, Ilhan praised Bernie's credentials as a lawmaker and politician who fought the big corporations and insurance companies who ripped off the working class people and still continues to do so. She pitched that Bernie stands for all Americans despite their colour and ethnicity and transcends all generations with bold and progressive reforms.

Ilhan Omar tweeted: ''Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography. I know this from experience -- I've worked with him up close on bold progressive reforms. I've seen the values that motivate his fight for progress.''

In reply to Ilhan's endorsement, Bernie tweeted that she has the same similarities in her work that he's been fighting since decades, ''.@IlhanMN is a leader of strength and courage. She won't back down from a fight with billionaires and the world's most powerful corporations to transform our country so it works for all of us. Together we will build a multiracial working class coalition to win the White House.''

Bernie Sanders is fighting for the Democratic nomination for President in 2020 and is put up against several stalwarts such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and many more. The 78-year-old politician suffered a heart attack recently and was hospitalized but thankfully, he's now up and running and campaigning for the run up to the 2020 elections.

The Vermont Senator also ran for the presidential nomination in 2016 but was beaten by Hillary Clinton and she went on to become the first woman presidential contender. Hillary had close to four decades of experience as an elected leader serving the country but eventually lost to Donald Trump, a political novice who stood for elections for the first time and went on to become the President of the United States.