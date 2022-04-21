Ilhan Omar Angers India by 'Crossing Red Line' in Visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Triggers Tweet-Storm

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during her 4-day visit to the Asian country. India lashed out at Omar, calling out her "narrow-minded politics" which violated India's "territorial integrity and sovereignty".

Omar visited PoK on Wednesday and also met with the newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi blasted Omar during a ministry briefing on Thursday. "We have noted that US Representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," he said, according to ANI news agency.

Omar, the US representative for Minnesota's 5th Congressional district, met with President of PoK Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in order to discuss the purported violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir and reassured him by promising to talk about the problem in the United States.

Twitter witnessed an uproar from Indian users who criticized Omar intensely for her visit as well as for violating India's territorial integrity.

One user comments, "India should blacklist US congresswoman Ilhan Omar for visiting Pakistan & Pak-controlled Kashmir."

Another user called out the United States for their poor policies, "#USA needs better policies when it comes to Asian countries. Visit of Ilhan Omar to POK is a reflection of its ambitious tactics to disturb the stability and relationships so far."

Comments on entering the disputed territory also emerged, "#We need to tell America and its politicians that the red line, India won't tolerate if they cross, entering disputed territory is one of them, this is not acceptable. #IlhanOmar #ilhanomarinpak"

A few went as far as calling her an "Anti-India U.S. Congresswoman #Ilhan Omar visiting Pakistan"

A user wrote, "great time to shut India's doors to Ilhan Omar as a constant reminder that this hateful Islamist masquerading as an American defender of democracy bears her allegiance to Pakistan and its terror machines."

It is possible that this visit to PoK has provided Pakistan an opportunity to take the Kashmir issue to international ground as the country has always received a refutation from India whose stance has been clear from the beginning that Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of the country.

While slamming Pakistan at the UN India has said: "India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration, however, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism."