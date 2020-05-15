The Entire world, including Pakistan, has been hit by global pandemic COVID-19, leaving many populations devastated in many countries due to disease itself and extended lockdowns and halted economic activities. In such a troubled period, many governments and humanitarian organizations are coming forward to help people in need. The Inter-Governmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition has come forward to help underprivileged people, including laborers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In the holy month of Ramadan IIMSAM's Goodwill Ambassador, Mrs. Raheela Khan came forward to help people who have been struggling to make ends. She physically from Common Dispatch Points has distributed packaged food to the needy in Islamabad & Rawalpindi 500 daily meals, and on the 2nd Ashra Ramadan 2020, it will be increased to 1000 daily. As of the 14, May 10,500 meals distributed. During the entire distribution process, proper protocols of compulsory safety measures taken. Mrs. Khan pledged to continue this help for the 30 days of Ramadan's holy month.

She said, "By the grace of Allah, we were able to start on time at the beginning of Ramadan's holy month, a daily distribution seven days a week of Iftar meals to 500+ people including children. Along with IIMSAM, we will continue the invaluable assistance of these meals for 30 days. I thank my logistical team for providing support continuously.".

Secretary-General Remigio Maradona Commented: I extend my support and gratitude to the IIMSAM'S Advocacy Advisers and Goodwill Role Model Ambassadors Mrs. Raheela Khan-Pakistan-Mr. Farej Omari-Jordan-Mr. Rami El Attar-Lebanon-MS. Naseema Arewale - India-Mr. Samson Bolarin-Nigeria-Celebrity K2-Tunisia - Advocacy-Advisers in Egypt - Mr. Wael Fayed - Mr. Mohamed Saad. Their humanitarianism of the Covid-19 crisis has been commendable. I am proud of them and their combined efforts of concrete deeds, delivering vital services to over 35,000, and counting to those in need. In doing so, they elevate the IIMSAM organization's commitment to assisting in times of crisis through Exo-humanitarian activities. I commend you all and your humanitarian endeavors". Through your great and vital work". "As I believe viruses cannot survive where Hearts have compassion."

The Inter-Governmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition Accredited as an Inter-governmental Observer. To the United Nations Economic and Social Council - UN-HQ. Under United Nations, Economic and Social Council Resolution E/212/2003 5 March 2003).