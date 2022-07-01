'If You're Watching This, I'm Dead': Minecraft Creator Technoblade Leaves Special Video Message For Fans as He Dies at 23

Popular YouTuber known as Technoblade has passed away at the age of 23. The video creator who specialized in Minecraft let's-play videos was diagnosed with cancer a year before.

The San Francisco-based creator had not revealed his original identity so far. But he revealed his name in his last video as Alex.

He started posting his videos on YouTube in 2013 playing Minecraft and boasted 10 million subscribers.

Technoblade Was Battling Cancer

Last August, he was diagnosed with cancer and since then, he had been undergoing chemotherapy keeping himself away from the public eye.

In December, surgery was also performed to remove a tumor from his arm. He had also raised funds for sarcoma charities.

After Alex's death, his family released a video for his fans. In the video, his father called him the most amazing kid. They revealed that Alex made this video hours before his death.

"If you're watching this, I am dead"

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead," the YouTuber said in the video.

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life," the YouTuber added.

According to BBC, the online star, who won Minecraft tournaments and legions of fans talking about his life in a humorous way while playing the game, explained in a fundraising video posted in February that he had undergone chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a limb salvage operation after developing a painful tumour in his right arm.

"We, the family of Technoblade, wanted you all to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues. From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience," read a statement at the end of the video by his family.