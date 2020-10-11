Scientists in Israel suggested that people with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)— a chronic condition that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood—may recover faster from the novel Coronavirus caused disease, COVID-19.

The Israeli scientists, Yuval Arbel, Amichai Kerner, Chaim Fialkoff, and Miryam Kerner, analyzed the link between infection, recovery, and mortality rates from SARS-CoV-2 and the prevalence of ADHD to get answers.

The Link

Citing data belonging to 2011 regarding the prevalence of ADHD in all over the US by state, they found no correlation between the disorder, the infection, and mortality. But surprisingly they noticed that the recovery rates rise with the prevalence of ADHD.

One of the researchers, Arbel, stated that with maximum levels of ADHD recover better than other states with a lower prevalence of ADHD and said that the disorder "might provide an evolutionary advantage."

Citing some other research he said that some initial studies about novel Coronavirus and ADHD have suggested that the condition may be a risk factor for contracting the virus. As per the recent findings which were published in the Journal of Attention Disorders, "It is explained by the difficulties of those with ADHD to comply fully with recommendations to prevent infection from the virus."

However, in terms of combating the Coronavirus caused disease, Arbel thinks that ADHD could be seen as "something positive." However, he said that more studies are required to come to a conclusion.

Quick Facts About ADHD

Inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity are the key behaviors of this disorder. As per NIMH, in preschool, hyperactivity is the most common ADHD symptom.

Even though as per experts it is normal to have some inattention, unfocused motor activity, and impulsivity, for people with ADHD, these behaviors are more severe, occur more often, interfere with or reduce the quality of how they function socially, at school, or in a workplace.

It is yet to determine what exactly causes the disorder. But researchers believe there are some factors which can contribute to ADHD and these are: