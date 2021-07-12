The cryptocurrency market is full of possibilities and early investors have been rewarded with a fistful of dollars.

Investors who purchased SafeMoon coins during its inception got them at dirt cheap prices and despite several ups and downs throughout these months, their portfolio sits on profits no matter the circumstances as they were among the first ones to grab hold of it and the 'days trade' doesn't affect them much.

How Much Was SafeMoon During Its Launch In March 2021?

SafeMoon entered the cryptocurrency market in March 2021 and began trading at a dirt cheap price of $0.0000000010 per coin with a massive supply of 777 trillion tokens in circulation. The crypto gained overnight fame after influencers began tweeting and creating videos about how it could be the 'next big thing' and successfully lured investors to pump in their money and now SafeMoon has a market cap of $1,720,382,877.

If You Had Invested $1,000 In SafeMoon In March 2021, Here's How Much You'd Earn In July 2021

At the time of publishing, SafeMoon was trading at $0.0000035 and is up +1.45% in the days trade. If you had purchased SafeMoon for $0.0000000010 in March 2021 for $1,000, you would have got 900 billion tokens. Fast-forward to July 2021, your $1,000 investment in March would have blessed you with a fortune of a whopping $3.5 million dollars today.

As per these calculations, there are already thousands of SafeMoon millionaires out there and their decision to be an 'early bird' to invest in the coin has yielded them their desired results and literally took them 'to the moon'.

However, SafeMoon charges a 10% seller's fee commission to cash out on the profits and considering taxes as per ones country's financial laws, the profits would be further axed. Also, considering the fact that SafeMoon is not listed on top cryptocurrency exchanges and works on decentralized platforms such as Pancake Swap and others, the transactions would face further commission fees until it comes to an investors bank account, which is again subjected to bank fees and further deductions.

SafeMoon which saw a steady start after its launch in March, dropped to new lows during May and June after the Bitcoin crashed and dragged the crypto market along with it. Several experts predict crypto market is headed for further correction due to the financial turmoil around the world.