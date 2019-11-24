Based in Lyon, France, the French blockchain startup iExec confirms the increasingly important place it is taking alongside leading computer and cloud computing names like IBM, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, Tencent or Google.

The objective of this industrial group will be to propose strategies and tools to improve data security. By confidential computing, the group refers to hardware and software technology solutions to isolate user data within the memory of a computer being processed, to avoid exposing them to other applications, operating system or other cloud servers,

The creation of the Confidential Computing Consortium is also motivated by the fact that confidential computing will become increasingly important as more and more companies move from a computing environment to another, like public cloud, on-site servers, or the device, according to the Linux Foundation.

iExec aims to decentralize the cloud

"Blockchain-based decentralized cloud computing. Building the first marketplace for cloud resources" as presented by the company on its website.

iExec is building a dedicated marketplace for cloud computing resources, the technical skills of the iExec team, recognized by big names such as Intel or IBM, which explain its integration into this consortium that brings together leading companies in IT and cloud computing.

Confidential Computing Consortium (CCC) is a Linux Foundation project community dedicated to defining and accelerating the adoption of confidential computing. Alibaba Cloud, Arm, Baidu, Google Cloud, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Red Hat, Swisscom and Tencent are working together and contributing to this consortium.

iExec is collaborating with Intel on off-chain computing preserving privacy

iExec also has an iExec RLC token which is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. A growing iExec RLC course following the company's recent positive news. They will soon launch iExec V4.

Supported by Bpifrance, iExec has developed a decentralized global marketplace for cloud resources that offers the ability to barter computing power. Earlier this year, the issuer of the iExec RLC Digital Token (RLC) collaborated with the EDF electricity supplier.