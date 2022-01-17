Idowall Sets For Listing In March 2022 For It's Token $WALL, As Pre-Sale Moves Towards The Closing

Idowall project continues to make headlines, as it races towards the closing of its presale, recording massive buzz, registering over 50% tokens of the allocated tokens going sold out, so far.

After the recent starting of the $WALL token pre-sale round, it saw massive demand leaving 50% sold out within no time.

Meanwhile, the brains behind Idowall continues the rapid rise with further development in shape of the IdoWallet. As the team aims to launch it in the coming days, after which the target to get listed on top tier exchanges begins for March, at the price of $2, further announcement is expected soon.

The Idowall platform enables users to manage, research, and quantify their current and future Initial Dex Offerings (IDO's) and Token Presales in the Cardano Ecosystem.

Notably, IdoWallet will enable users to stake $WALL tokens to farm and earn more ADA or stake ADA to earn more $WALL tokens. More so, Idowall's utility token $WALL will power the IdoWallet.

$WALL as a Utility token will be used to pay for transactions charges and also serve as pairs for trading other Cardano token on IdoWallet.

The team at IDOWALL is working indefatigably to list $WALL token at a benchmark of 2 USD on exchanges amid the 1st Quarter of 2022 while launching IDOWALL Launchpad on mainnet.

Features of IdoWallet

Staking and Liquidity User-friendly and Faster Cardano Transactions 2-Factor Authentication & Password Protected Low Transaction Fees Allows Instant Transactions Across Geographies

Furthermore, IdoWallet is a wallet to execute trading Cardano tokens. It is simple to use as it aims to make trading easy and possible for everyone. Above all, the wallet offers low-cost fees. And trading on the wallet is relatively fast and users can quickly execute buy and sell orders.

$WALL Token Pre-Sale Round

The seed sale round ended some days ago and the Pre-Sale round is live now, with 50% of the tokens going sold out thus far.

Users can participate on $WALL Pre-Sale Round by visiting the $WALL token Sale Page.

Pre-Sale Details

Token Allocation- 1,500,000 (15%)

Token Sale Price- 1 ADA = 12.5 WALL

Minimum Buy- 100 ADA

Maximum Buy- 10,000 ADA

$WALL token will be send to user's wallet immediately

About Idowall

Idowall is based on the Cardano ecosystem blockchain to provide fans access to numerous IDO and Pre-Sale listings of Native Cardano Tokens through several launchpads that show extensive analytics and comparison tools in a simple but concise interface.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/idowallprojects