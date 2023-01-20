Idaho Murder Suspect Brian Kohberger Twice Dined at Restaurant Where 2 Female Victims Worked and Followed All 3 Girls on Instagram Before Killing Them

Idaho murder suspect Brian Kohberger dined at a Greek restaurant where two of the female students he killed worked as waitresses, according to a new report. This comes as it was also revealed that Kohberger followed all the three female victims he killed on Instagram although none of them followed him.

Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, who were brutally stabbed to their deaths along with two other University of Idaho students in their off-campus residence in November, were longtime employees of Moscow's Mad Greek restaurant. The revelations come as multiple criminologists and ex-FBI agents had earlier suggested that Kohberger may have stalked his victims before killing them on November 13.

Classic Example of Stalking

According to a DailyMail.com report, an ex-employee has recently revealed that Kohberger, who was arrested and accused of the murders, had eaten vegan pizza at the restaurant at least twice before his arrest.

The revelation is the latest in a string that raises the possibility that Kohberger was following the students. On Thursday, it was revealed that Mogen, Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves were being followed on Instagram by an account that appeared to be connected to Kohberger.

On November 13, a masked attacker broke into the home in the middle of the night and attacked the three girls and Ethan Chapin with a fixed blade knife.

Kohberger's visits to the restaurant were not suspicious, according to the former employee, but they were noteworthy because he wanted to make sure that no animal products may have come into contact with his food.

A relative had claimed to The New York Post in late December that Kohberger's family had to buy new pots that had never been used to prepare meat because of his "OCD" eating habits.

"It was above and beyond being vegan. His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them," said the relative.

Earlier in January, the Latah County jail in Idaho said that they would try to meet his preferences, but the facility claimed it would "not buy new pots and pans."

"All I can say right now is that we're just all deeply saddened by the loss of both Maddie and Xana," the restaurant's owner Jackie Fisher told Fox News, "All of the workers are just shook right now."

It's unclear if any of the girls gave Kohberger any service on any of his visits to the eatery.

Killers Closely Watched Victims

An investigator, who spoke to the People, revealed that authorities are aware of the visits and have spoken with restaurant personnel. Additionally, they reportedly asked the eatery and adjacent businesses for surveillance footage.

The Mad Greek restaurant sits in the heart of Moscow, on Main Street. A table outside the restaurant had four white candles earlier in the week, one for each of the dead.

As detectives work to piece together every potential interaction between Kohberger and the victims, a link between him and the restaurant appears to have been established.

The revelations came as a separate report claimed that Kohberger followed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle before killing them along with Chapin.

None of the victims, who were killed, followed Kohberger.

However, numerous fake Instagram profiles posing as Kohberger have popped up since his arrest at the end of last month, although People cited a source who claimed to be familiar with the criminology graduate student's actual account.

The account has subsequently been removed off the service, according to the publication, which is a practice the parent company of Instagram, Meta, frequently does for suspects in high-profile violent crimes.

Based on the fact that Kohberger's Instagram account has been deleted from Instagram while a number of blatantly trolling profiles are still active, Fox News Digital speculates that Kohberger's Instagram handle was @crim.kohberger.

Kohberger allegedly sent multiple messages to one of the female victims two weeks prior to the killings, but she didn't reply, a person with knowledge of the investigation previously told People.

"He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times but she didn't respond," the person said. "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again."

The DMs were allegedly sent in October, just weeks before the November 13 murders.

Kohberger, who was pursuing a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, 10 miles from the University of Idaho, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the horrific quadruple homicide.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence in the stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

According to a local law enforcement official familiar with the case, Kohberger is now facing a growing body of evidence. People had access to the aforementioned Instagram account before it was deleted.