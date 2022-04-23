Idaho Cannibalism: Bonner County Man Cooks and Eats Neighbor After Murdering Him; Faces Death Penalty

Psychiatrists have declared Bonner County Man James David Russell sane and fit for judicial trial as he cooked and ate his neighbor's body parts after murdering him. The case emerged last year in Idaho had shocked the law enforcement officers.

For the last one year, evaluations were going on to determine whether Russell was mentally fit or not.

Russell Charged With First Degree Murder and Cannibalism

Police officials have charged the man with first-degree murder and cannibalism. James, 40, is suspected of cannibalism of David Flaget on September 10 last year.

Russell had been participating in Idaho Security Medical Program after last year's October. The program is an offshoot of the Idaho Department of Corrections.

A number of psychological and psychiatric tests were conducted for him to ensure that he is mentally fit to understand the court proceedings.

Russel will make his initial appearance in Magistrate Court on Friday and currently, he is detained in the Bonner County Jail.

He is the primary suspect in the murder of David Flaget, the groundsman for the Russell family property where Russell was temporarily staying at the time. Flaget had several conflict-like run-ins with Russell and told the family about them, according to The Mirror.

Russell Could Face Death Penalty or Life Imprisonment

The family was aware that Russell was a danger to himself or others.

Flaget was killed near the Old Field House in Clark Fork and a member of the Russell family found him in his own truck, dead. It was parked on the family property, reported Daily Bee.

For cannibalism, the maximum penalty is 14 years of incarceration and first-degree murder charges can see the possibility of the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison.