ICICB to Bring the First Branded Rockefeller Gated Golf Community to Spain

ICICB Group, in its role as a visionary investment company, is bringing one of the world's most powerful brands, Christian A. Rockefeller, to develop the remarkable project in one of the most sought-after locations in the Spanish Costa del Sol: Sotogrande, Spain. The Rockefeller brand is known for its legacy, status, wealth, and prestige.

In collaboration with the legendary brand, the Group is developing a gated community of residences, hotels, and golf clubs. The luxury living community will include a unique concept that blends sophistication, sustainability, and technology. The Rockefeller family, synonymous with the summit of wealth and philanthropic largesse, has founded museums, universities, philanthropic foundations, and some of the biggest national parks in the US.

Bringing iconic luxury real estate projects to life

The golf community will merge iconic luxury real estate projects with cutting-edge technology and the finest amenities, such as world-class architecture, wellness, energy-efficiency technologies, sports, recreation, spas, and farm-to-table dining experiences.

The golf community features a state-of-the-art facility in a modernized concept with an eye towards a future that includes technology and sustainability. The community will be immersed in the world of exclusivity, well-being, and innovation to enhance the world's concept of healthy living. The Group is committed to excellence and embracing freedom from convention. This led the company to engage the best in class in terms of brand conceptualization, architecture, and well-being, creating a one-of-a-kind unprecedented community through authentic experiences.

ICICB is a financial services and investment management firm located in the United Arab Emirates, with operations in more than 26 countries across the world. The Group's aims to assist the entire world in comprehending and adapting to the incremental changes that occurred under the continuous digital transformation of the last decade. ICICB Group's mission is to finance, support, and promote small and large enterprises in the fields of banking, real estate, technology, and other industries in response to the growing demands of the labour market.

Furthermore, the Group channels funds into supporting a variety of projects in many industries. These include health services, industrial, commercial, and sports projects, as well as energy, oil, natural gas, tourism, and advertising.

ICICB Group aspires to provide value-added solutions to its clients in the digital ecosystem through a dual-pronged approach of deploying new technology and combining creative processes to construct sustainable solutions.