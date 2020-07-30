Iceland on Thursday reimposed the restrictions on fathering following the finding at least the two new coronavirus or COVID-19 infection clusters in the nation, the government mentioned in a statement.

"The measures we are introducing now are intended to have the effect of sparing us the need for more drastic restrictions later," Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir mentioned.

COVID-19 in Iceland

The measures, which limit public gatherings to 100 people and reinstate a two-meter social distancing rule, come just a week after the government announced further easing of restrictions, such as allowing gatherings of up to 1,000. Iceland has had large success in curbing the coronavirus epidemic since March, due to an aggressive test and trace strategy and putting the volcanic island under full lockdown.

In all, 1,872 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Iceland, of whom 39 are currently isolated with an active infection. Ten have died, according to the government. The new measures will take effect on July 31, the government said.

(With agency inputs)