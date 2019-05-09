Innovation Cybersecurity Ecosystem at BLOCK71 (ICE71) has officially unveiled the region's next generation of cybersecurity start-ups at its second ICE71 Accelerate Demo Day in Singapore.

Coming from Singapore, India, Turkey, Vietnam, the UK, and the US, the latest cohort of start-ups were chosen to participate in the three-month ICE71 Accelerate programme, supporting the development and acceleration of their growth.

The programme culminated in Demo Day, where they pitched to an audience of over 150 investors and cybersecurity leaders, seeking investment and business development opportunities. ICE71 is a partnership between Singtel Innov8, the corporate venture capital arm of the Singtel Group, and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Edgar Hardless, CEO of Singtel Innov8 said, "Increasingly, enterprises and governments need to work more closely with start-ups to address the frequency, scale, and sophistication of cyber threats globally. By bringing together these promising start-ups and connecting them with leading investors, enterprises and government agencies, we aim to accelerate their growth to the next stage.

"This strengthens Singapore's cybersecurity ecosystem and positions the country as the leading regional cybersecurity hub. This also creates a conducive environment for the roll-out of new and innovative technologies which can power Singapore's Smart Nation goals."

The latest batch of cybersecurity start-ups builds on the success already achieved by the start-ups from ICE71 Accelerate's first cohort unveiled in October 2018, of which two have already raised additional funding and expanded their operations internationally, while three are in discussions to secure further funding.

Professor Freddy Boey, Deputy President (Innovation and Enterprise) of NUS said, "Cybersecurity is among the key pillars supporting Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions. It is therefore crucial for our people, businesses and enterprises to be well protected in today's digital environment. The key to supporting the nation's ambitions lies in driving cybersecurity innovation and encouraging more enterprising cybersecurity entrepreneurs and start-ups to make Singapore their home."

"NUS welcomes the second cohort of start-ups under ICE71 Accelerate. We are heartened by the

progress and achievements of the programme in the past year and look forward to attracting more cybersecurity entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the region" added Prof Boey.

ICE71 aspires to attract the best global cybersecurity talent and foster cybersecurity innovation in Asia. Supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) and corporate partners such as Cisco, ICE71 aim to strengthen Singapore's growing cybersecurity ecosystem by attracting and developing competencies and new technologies in the region. ICE71 partners with CyLon, which delivers the ICE71 Accelerate programme and brings to the table a wealth of global experience as the leading global cybersecurity accelerator and early stage investor in cybersecurity start-ups.

After Demo Day, ICE71 will continue to guide and support these start-ups through further fundraising, product development and commercial expansion. It will also provide access to community events with ecosystem partners, thought leadership programmes, engagements with enterprises and government entities, and opportunities to present at regional cybersecurity conferences.

ICE71 has three ongoing programmes: ICE71 Inspire, a week-long boot camp for entrepreneurs seeking to conceptualise their ideas and learn about starting their own cybersecurity companies, ICE71 Accelerate, a three-month programme to develop and accelerate the growth of early-stage

cybersecurity start-ups, and ICE71 Scale, a launch pad to help mature cybersecurity start-ups establish themselves and scale in the region. Most importantly, ICE71 develops the cybersecurity ecosystem of start-ups, corporates, government bodies, and institutes of higher learning with community events to create learning, business development and networking opportunities.

ICE71 Accelerate is now officially open to applications for their third cohort. Interested applicants may apply directly via www.ice71.sg.

Start-ups from ICE71 Accelerate's second cohort include: