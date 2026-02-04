ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Format, Teams, Groups, Full Schedule and How to Watch the Matches Online in the US, UK and India

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is about to start. The marquee event of cricket's shortest format will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7 to Mar. 9. A total of 20 teams will take part, each chasing the top prize. India enter the tournament as the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in 2024 across the Caribbean and the United States.

They'll start as clear favorites on home soil, but with T20 cricket's anything-can-happen nature, the competition promises plenty of excitement and surprises. With anticipation building for a thrilling contest, here's a closer look at every aspect of this T20 World Cup.

Teams, Venues and Big Dates

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup gets underway on Feb. 7, with the opening match starting at 11 AM (IST) 05:30 AM (BST) and 12:30 AM (EST) as Pakistan take on the Netherlands in Colombo.

Group-Stage Matches: It will be a packed first day, featuring two more games — West Indies versus Scotland at 3 PM (IST) 9:30 AM (BST) and 4:30 AM (EST), followed by India against the USA at 7 PM (IST), 1:30 PM (GMT) and 8:30 AM (EST).

The tournament begins with a 20-team group stage, split into four groups of five. This phase runs until 20 February, with three matches scheduled each day at the same time slots, except on the final day, when only one game will be played at 1:30 PM (GMT).

Super 8 and Semi Finals: Next come the Super 8s, which will see one or two matches per day, starting at 3 PM (IST), 9;30 AM (GMT) and 4:30 AM (EST). The second match will start at 7 PM (IST), 1:30 PM (BST) and 8:30 AM (EST), leading into the semi-finals on 4 and 5 March.

Final: The championship match is set for Sunday, 8 March, with a 7 PM (IST), 1:30 (GMT) and 8:30 AM (EST) start in Ahmedabad.

Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D India Australia England New Zealand Namibia Sri Lanka West Indies South Africa Netherlands Ireland Scotland Afghanistan Pakistan Zimbabve Nepal Canada USA Oman Italy UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated schedule

Date Match No. Stage/Group Venue Teams Time (IST) Feb 7 1 Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs Netherlands 11:00 AM Feb 7 2 Group C Kolkata (Eden Gardens) West Indies vs Scotland 3:00 PM Feb 7 3 Group A Mumbai (Wankhede) India vs USA 7:00 PM Feb 8 4 Group D Chennai New Zealand vs Afghanistan 11:00 AM Feb 8 5 Group C Mumbai England vs Nepal 3:00 PM Feb 8 6 Group B Colombo (RPS) Sri Lanka vs Ireland 7:00 PM Feb 9 7 Group C Kolkata Scotland vs Italy 11:00 AM Feb 9 8 Group B Colombo (SSC) Zimbabwe vs Oman 3:00 PM Feb 9 9 Group D Ahmedabad South Africa vs Canada 7:00 PM Feb 10 10 Group A Delhi Netherlands vs Namibia 11:00 AM Feb 10 11 Group D Chennai New Zealand vs UAE 3:00 PM Feb 10 12 Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs USA 7:00 PM Feb 11 13 Group D Ahmedabad South Africa vs Afghanistan 11:00 AM Feb 11 14 Group B Colombo (RPS) Australia vs Ireland 3:00 PM Feb 11 15 Group C Mumbai England vs West Indies 7:00 PM Feb 12 16 Group B Pallekele Sri Lanka vs Oman 11:00 AM Feb 12 17 Group C Mumbai Nepal vs Italy 3:00 PM Feb 12 18 Group A Delhi India vs Namibia 7:00 PM Feb 13 19 Group B Colombo (RPS) Australia vs Zimbabwe 11:00 AM Feb 13 20 Group D Delhi Canada vs UAE 3:00 PM Feb 13 21 Group A Chennai USA vs Netherlands 7:00 PM Feb 14 22 Group B Colombo (SSC) Ireland vs Oman 11:00 AM Feb 14 23 Group C Kolkata England vs Scotland 3:00 PM Feb 14 24 Group D Ahmedabad New Zealand vs South Africa 7:00 PM Feb 15 25 Group C Mumbai West Indies vs Nepal 11:00 AM Feb 15 26 Group A Chennai USA vs Namibia 3:00 PM Feb 15 27 Group A Colombo (RPS) India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM Feb 16 28 Group D Delhi Afghanistan vs UAE 11:00 AM Feb 16 29 Group C Kolkata England vs Italy 3:00 PM Feb 16 30 Group B Pallekele Australia vs Sri Lanka 7:00 PM Feb 17 31 Group D Chennai New Zealand vs Canada 11:00 AM Feb 17 32 Group B Pallekele Ireland vs Zimbabwe 3:00 PM Feb 17 33 Group C Mumbai Scotland vs Nepal 7:00 PM Feb 18 34 Group D Delhi South Africa vs UAE 11:00 AM Feb 18 35 Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs Namibia 3:00 PM Feb 18 36 Group A Ahmedabad India vs Netherlands 7:00 PM Feb 19 37 Group C Kolkata West Indies vs Italy 11:00 AM Feb 19 38 Group B Colombo (RPS) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3:00 PM Feb 19 39 Group D Chennai Afghanistan vs Canada 7:00 PM Feb 20 40 Group B Pallekele Australia vs Oman 7:00 PM Feb 21 41 Super 8 (Group 2) Colombo (RPS) Y2 vs Y3 7:00 PM Feb 22 42 Super 8 (Group 2) Pallekele Y1 vs Y4 3:00 PM Feb 22 43 Super 8 (Group 1) Ahmedabad X1 vs X4 7:00 PM Feb 23 44 Super 8 (Group 1) Mumbai X2 vs X3 7:00 PM Feb 24 45 Super 8 (Group 2) Pallekele Y1 vs Y3 7:00 PM Feb 25 46 Super 8 (Group 2) Colombo (RPS) Y2 vs Y4 7:00 PM Feb 26 47 Super 8 (Group 1) Ahmedabad X3 vs X4 3:00 PM Feb 26 48 Super 8 (Group 1) Chennai X1 vs X2 7:00 PM Feb 27 49 Super 8 (Group 2) Colombo (RPS) Y1 vs Y2 7:00 PM Feb 28 50 Super 8 (Group 2) Pallekele Y3 vs Y4 7:00 PM Mar 1 51 Super 8 (Group 1) Delhi X2 vs X4 3:00 PM Mar 1 52 Super 8 (Group 1) Kolkata X1 vs X3 7:00 PM Mar 4 SF1 Semi-final TBC TBC vs TBC 7:00 PM Mar 5 SF2 Semi-final Mumbai TBC vs TBC 7:00 PM Mar 8 Final Final TBC TBC vs TBC 7:00 PM

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH

United States: The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Willow TV / Sling.

United Kingdom: Fans can watch and live stream the matches in the UK onSky / Now

India: Fans in India can watch all the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.