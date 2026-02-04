International Business Times, Singapore Edition
World

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Format, Teams, Groups, Full Schedule and How to Watch the Matches Online in the US, UK and India

India enter the tournament as the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in 2024 across the Caribbean and the United States.

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is about to start. The marquee event of cricket's shortest format will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7 to Mar. 9. A total of 20 teams will take part, each chasing the top prize. India enter the tournament as the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in 2024 across the Caribbean and the United States.

They'll start as clear favorites on home soil, but with T20 cricket's anything-can-happen nature, the competition promises plenty of excitement and surprises. With anticipation building for a thrilling contest, here's a closer look at every aspect of this T20 World Cup.

Teams, Venues and Big Dates

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup X

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup gets underway on Feb. 7, with the opening match starting at 11 AM (IST) 05:30 AM (BST) and 12:30 AM (EST) as Pakistan take on the Netherlands in Colombo.

Group-Stage Matches: It will be a packed first day, featuring two more games — West Indies versus Scotland at 3 PM (IST) 9:30 AM (BST) and 4:30 AM (EST), followed by India against the USA at 7 PM (IST), 1:30 PM (GMT) and 8:30 AM (EST).

The tournament begins with a 20-team group stage, split into four groups of five. This phase runs until 20 February, with three matches scheduled each day at the same time slots, except on the final day, when only one game will be played at 1:30 PM (GMT).

Super 8 and Semi Finals: Next come the Super 8s, which will see one or two matches per day, starting at 3 PM (IST), 9;30 AM (GMT) and 4:30 AM (EST). The second match will start at 7 PM (IST), 1:30 PM (BST) and 8:30 AM (EST), leading into the semi-finals on 4 and 5 March.

Final: The championship match is set for Sunday, 8 March, with a 7 PM (IST), 1:30 (GMT) and 8:30 AM (EST) start in Ahmedabad.

India T20 World Cup
India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 X

Groups

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
IndiaAustraliaEnglandNew Zealand
NamibiaSri LankaWest IndiesSouth Africa
NetherlandsIrelandScotlandAfghanistan
PakistanZimbabveNepalCanada
USAOmanItalyUAE
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup trophy X

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated schedule

DateMatch No.Stage/GroupVenueTeams Time (IST)
Feb 71Group AColombo (SSC)Pakistan vs Netherlands11:00 AM
Feb 72Group CKolkata (Eden Gardens)West Indies vs Scotland3:00 PM
Feb 73Group AMumbai (Wankhede)India vs USA7:00 PM
Feb 84Group DChennaiNew Zealand vs Afghanistan11:00 AM
Feb 85Group CMumbaiEngland vs Nepal3:00 PM
Feb 86Group BColombo (RPS)Sri Lanka vs Ireland7:00 PM
Feb 97Group CKolkataScotland vs Italy11:00 AM
Feb 98Group BColombo (SSC)Zimbabwe vs Oman3:00 PM
Feb 99Group DAhmedabadSouth Africa vs Canada7:00 PM
Feb 1010Group ADelhiNetherlands vs Namibia11:00 AM
Feb 1011Group DChennaiNew Zealand vs UAE3:00 PM
Feb 1012Group AColombo (SSC)Pakistan vs USA7:00 PM
Feb 1113Group DAhmedabadSouth Africa vs Afghanistan11:00 AM
Feb 1114Group BColombo (RPS)Australia vs Ireland3:00 PM
Feb 1115Group CMumbaiEngland vs West Indies7:00 PM
Feb 1216Group BPallekeleSri Lanka vs Oman11:00 AM
Feb 1217Group CMumbaiNepal vs Italy3:00 PM
Feb 1218Group ADelhiIndia vs Namibia7:00 PM
Feb 1319Group BColombo (RPS)Australia vs Zimbabwe11:00 AM
Feb 1320Group DDelhiCanada vs UAE3:00 PM
Feb 1321Group AChennaiUSA vs Netherlands7:00 PM
Feb 1422Group BColombo (SSC)Ireland vs Oman11:00 AM
Feb 1423Group CKolkataEngland vs Scotland3:00 PM
Feb 1424Group DAhmedabadNew Zealand vs South Africa7:00 PM
Feb 1525Group CMumbaiWest Indies vs Nepal11:00 AM
Feb 1526Group AChennaiUSA vs Namibia3:00 PM
Feb 1527Group AColombo (RPS)India vs Pakistan7:00 PM
Feb 1628Group DDelhiAfghanistan vs UAE11:00 AM
Feb 1629Group CKolkataEngland vs Italy3:00 PM
Feb 1630Group BPallekeleAustralia vs Sri Lanka7:00 PM
Feb 1731Group DChennaiNew Zealand vs Canada11:00 AM
Feb 1732Group BPallekeleIreland vs Zimbabwe3:00 PM
Feb 1733Group CMumbaiScotland vs Nepal7:00 PM
Feb 1834Group DDelhiSouth Africa vs UAE11:00 AM
Feb 1835Group AColombo (SSC)Pakistan vs Namibia3:00 PM
Feb 1836Group AAhmedabadIndia vs Netherlands7:00 PM
Feb 1937Group CKolkataWest Indies vs Italy11:00 AM
Feb 1938Group BColombo (RPS)Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe3:00 PM
Feb 1939Group DChennaiAfghanistan vs Canada7:00 PM
Feb 2040Group BPallekeleAustralia vs Oman7:00 PM
Feb 2141Super 8 (Group 2)Colombo (RPS)Y2 vs Y37:00 PM
Feb 2242Super 8 (Group 2)PallekeleY1 vs Y43:00 PM
Feb 2243Super 8 (Group 1)AhmedabadX1 vs X47:00 PM
Feb 2344Super 8 (Group 1)MumbaiX2 vs X37:00 PM
Feb 2445Super 8 (Group 2)PallekeleY1 vs Y37:00 PM
Feb 2546Super 8 (Group 2)Colombo (RPS)Y2 vs Y47:00 PM
Feb 2647Super 8 (Group 1)AhmedabadX3 vs X43:00 PM
Feb 2648Super 8 (Group 1)ChennaiX1 vs X27:00 PM
Feb 2749Super 8 (Group 2)Colombo (RPS)Y1 vs Y27:00 PM
Feb 2850Super 8 (Group 2)PallekeleY3 vs Y47:00 PM
Mar 151Super 8 (Group 1)DelhiX2 vs X43:00 PM
Mar 152Super 8 (Group 1)KolkataX1 vs X37:00 PM
Mar 4SF1Semi-finalTBCTBC vs TBC7:00 PM
Mar 5SF2Semi-finalMumbaiTBC vs TBC7:00 PM
Mar 8FinalFinalTBCTBC vs TBC7:00 PM
ICC T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup X

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH

United States: The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available on Willow TV / Sling.

United Kingdom: Fans can watch and live stream the matches in the UK onSky / Now

India: Fans in India can watch all the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

READ MORE