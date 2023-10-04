ICC Men's ODI World Cup Cricket 2023 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Timings and How to Watch the Matches Online in US, UK, India and Australia

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on Thursday, October 5, so if you're eager to watch this international gathering of the world's top cricket teams, now is the time to schedule your viewing options. There's no doubt that the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 is the most-awaited competition of the year.

The tournament will be hosted by India. India co-hosted the event with countries such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. However, this time, India will host the entire tournament on its own. India has a history of co-hosting the tournament on three occasions -- 1987, 1996, and 2011. Here's all you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Cricket's Biggest Show on Earth

The ICC Cricket World Cup, which had its inaugural edition in 1975 in England, has seen a total of 12 editions so far.

England are the defending champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup, securing their first victory in 2019. Australia holds the record as the most successful team in the history of the competition, having clinched the title five times.

India and West Indies have each won the tournament twice, making them the only other teams with multiple victories in the World Cup.

The upcoming ICC World Cup will feature a total of 10 teams. India, being the host nation, has secured direct qualification. Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have also earned their spots through their performance in the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Sri Lanka and The Netherlands earned their spots through the World Cup Qualifiers that were held in Zimbabwe.

Venues

The 48 matches will be played at 10 different venues. India's matches will be distributed across various cities, including Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad which boasts a capacity of 55,000, is the only venue where India won't have a league match. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 and the final will be played on November 19. The event is organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body for international cricket.

HOW TO WATCH

India: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch for fans as the host nation attempt to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will be the channel to watch for coverage, and the matches will also be available through the ESPN+ app. In South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories, the action will be broadcasted on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the action on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

Australia: In Australia, cricket coverage will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the Men's Cricket World Cup matches.

SCHEDULE

October 5

England vs New Zealand 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 6

Pakistan vs The Netherlands 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 7

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 10:30 am (05:00 am BST, 4 pm AEDT, 1 am EST) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

October 8

India vs Australia 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 9

New Zealand vs The Netherlands 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 10

England vs Bangladesh 10:30 am (05:00 am BST, 4 pm AEDT, 1 am EST) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

October 11

India vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

October 12

Australia vs South Africa 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 13

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 14

India vs Pakistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

October 15

England vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

October 16

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 17

South Africa vs The Netherlands 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

October 18

New Zealand vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 19

India vs Bangladesh 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

October 20

Australia vs Pakistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

October 21

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 10:30 am (05:00 am BST, 4 pm AEDT, 1 am EST) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

England vs South Africa 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

October 22

India vs New Zealand 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

October 23

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 24

South Africa vs Bangladesh 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

October 25

Australia vs The Netherlands 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

October 26

England vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

October 27

Pakistan vs South Africa 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

October 28

Australia vs New Zealand 10:30 am (05:00 am BST, 4 pm AEDT, 1 am EST) – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

The Netherlands vs Bangladesh 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

October 29

India vs England 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

October 30

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

October 31

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 1

New Zealand vs South Africa 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

November 2

India vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 3

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

November 4

New Zealand vs Pakistan 10:30 am (05:00 am BST, 4 pm AEDT, 1 am EST) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

England vs Australia 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

November 5

India vs South Africa 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 6

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

November 7

Australia vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 8

England vs The Netherlands 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

November 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

November 10

South Africa vs Afghanistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

November 11

Australia vs Bangladesh 10:30 am (05:00 am BST, 4 pm AEDT, 1 am EST) – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

England vs Pakistan 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 12

India vs The Netherlands 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

November 15

Semifinal 1: First place vs fourth place, 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

November 16

Semifinal 2: Second place vs third place, 2 pm ((08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

November 19

Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs winner of Semifinal 2, 2 pm (08:30 am BST, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad