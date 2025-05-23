ICA Warns Travelers of Heavy Traffic at Singapore-Malaysia Land Checkpoints During June School Holidays, Hari Raya Haji

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned the travelers on Friday, May 23 that they might have to face "very heavy" traffic at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming June school holidays and Hari Raya Haji long weekend.

For the unversed, the Hari Raya Haji weekend is from June 6 to June 9, while the June school holidays are from May 31 to June 29. Longer wait times to go through immigration are to be expected.

The statement read, "ICA advises travellers to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey."

Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

ICA added, "We seek travellers' understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline." In addition, the authority said that it will not hesitate to take action against those who do not follow the instructions.

More than 3 million travelers passed through both land checkpoints throughout the long weekend of May 8–13, which was Vesak Day. On May 9, more than 546,000 travelers passed through immigration at its highest point.

"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia," said ICA.

Passengers should make sure that their passports are valid for at least six months. Re-entry permits should be transferred to new passports for Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports.

The authority also said that before returning to Singapore, holders of long-term passes should also inform ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes to their passport information.

For quicker immigration processing, ICA advised those traveling by car and motorcycle to utilize QR codes rather than passports. Bus passengers can also utilize QR codes created by the MyICA app at automated lanes and special assistance lanes in the bus halls at checkpoints.

According to ICA, foreign vehicle drivers should also confirm that their Vehicle Entry Permits (VEPs) are still valid. The VEP approval from LTA or valid insurance will be revoked for those without a valid autopass card.

ICA said, "Refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists," adding, "Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue."