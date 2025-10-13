ICA Warns of Heavy Traffic, Long Queues at Singapore Checkpoints During Deepavali Weekend

Due to the Deepavali long weekend, those who intend to enter Malaysia through land checkpoints between October 17 and October 20 should anticipate lengthy lines for immigration clearance.

In an advisory released on October 13, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stated that its "intensified checks against" e-vaporizers may also be the cause of the longer wait times at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Over 5.8 million travelers passed through both land checkpoints between September 5 and September 15, the school holidays.

More than 575,000 passengers passed through both land checkpoints on September 5 at the height of that period, according to ICA. Due to traffic backlogs from Malaysia, drivers had to wait up to three hours for clearance during peak hours.

According to ICA, travelers should check the traffic conditions at the land checkpoints in advance. If they want to avoid congestion, they may want to think about using cross-border bus services.

Drivers can use the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System on the BKE and AYE or the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website to check the traffic situation.

Additionally, ICA's Facebook and X accounts, as well as radio broadcasts on Money FM 89.3, One FM 91.3, Kiss92, 96.3 Hao FM, and UFM100.3, can provide them with updates.

For quicker and easier immigration clearance, travelers should use QR codes rather than passports, according to ICA. Since they might be needed abroad, they must still bring their passports.

ICA reminded everyone that it is illegal to vape or own an e-vaporizer in Singapore.

Since September 1, people found in possession of e-vaporizers will be subject to harsher punishments, and temporary visitors who commit the same offense again will not be allowed to return to Singapore.

On a third offense, long-term pass holders risk having their passes revoked, being deported, and being prohibited from entering Singapore again.

ICA said that anyone caught hopping traffic lines will be removed and forced to re-queue.