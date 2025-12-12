ICA Seizes Vape, 849 Heat Sticks from Japanese Traveller at Singapore's Changi Airport

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has stopped a Japanese man from bringing an e-vaporiser and more than 800 heat sticks into Singapore.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 11, that the incident took place on November 30 at Changi Airport Terminal 1, when ICA officers selected the traveller for baggage inspection after asking if he had items to declare. Despite his denial, officers detected anomalies during the baggage scan.

A detailed search subsequently uncovered one e-vaporiser and 849 heat sticks hidden among his belongings. Heat sticks are tobacco-filled units designed for use in battery-powered devices that heat, rather than burn, the tobacco to produce a nicotine-containing aerosol.

The man was handed over to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

In its statement, ICA underscored the importance of strict border checks in curbing e-vaporiser offences.

"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers," ICA added in its post.

The authority concluded, "As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."