ICA Seizes Over 520 Packets of Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes from Malaysian Motorcyclist at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) stopped an attempt to smuggle more than 520 packets of cigarettes that were duty-unpaid at Woodlands Checkpoint on October 24.

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 3, ICA said that the cigarettes were concealed in the fairings of a of a Malaysia-registered motorcyclist ridden by a 30-year-old Malaysian man.

When ICA officers instructed the car for enhanced checks, the cigarettes were discovered.

The Malaysian motorcyclist has been placed under arrest, and Singapore Customs has been tasked with looking into the matter further.

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act, purchasing, selling, transporting, owning, or dealing with goods that have not been paid for with duty are all regarded as serious offenses.

If found guilty, offenders face a maximum fine of 40 times the amount of duty they evaded, a maximum jail sentence of six years, or both.

The proceeds from the sale of duty-unpaid goods and vehicles used in these offenses may also be forfeited.